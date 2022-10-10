.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Journalists Initiative on Immunization Against Polio (JAP) , an NGO, has urged parents and caregivers to ensure they make their children who are less than 5 years old available for vaccination as Kaduna State commences another round of polio immunization campaign.

The exercise is scheduled for 8th – 11th October 2022 and would be conducted by vaccinators during House-to-House visits and immunization on the streets, worship centres, markets and motor parks among others.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna State Coordinator, Journalists Initiative on Immunization against Polio (JAP) Lawal A. Dogara, the NGO advised that immunization would protect children as such parents should try and ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

JAP explained that all adequate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the State Government, development partners and other stakeholders.

JAP commended the Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders for their continued efforts for the success of all campaigns implemented in the state and appealed to eligible persons in the state to visit health facilities for Covid-19 Vaccination

JAP commended the World Health Organization for partnering with JAP with a view to educating the parents and the general public on the importance of immunization and other public health interventions.

The NGO appealed to the ad-hoc staff engaged for the conduct of Polio immunization to ensure all eligible children are reached for the progress of the exercise.

RELATED NEWS