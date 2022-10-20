Olajide Adediran

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos state, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has wooed traditional chiefs, called Baales, and igbo-community in Alimosho Local Goverment Area of Lagos State for support ahead of the 2023 poll.

Also, the Deputy Governorship Candidate and popular Nollywood Actress, Olufunke Akindele, on Thursday took campaigns to some notable markets in Alimosho, assuring traders of party’s readiness to amend all unpopular policies of the present administration in the state.

The Baales and Igbo community in the area, expressed their support during the ongoing tour by Jandor campaign team across wards of the council, held Liasu Road in Idimu-Egbe Local Council Development Area, LCDA, as part of campaign activities towards the guber poll on 2023.

Jandor, who had flagged off a three day campaign tour on Wednesday, at the event, made a pledge to Abesan Estate Residents Association’s with assurance to erect late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, ex -Lagos State Governor’s statue in the estate, ahead of its 40 years anniversary.

Also, in a concerted effort, Akindele had been touring various markets in the same local government area to seek their support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a strategic meeting with some chiefs of Awori origins.

Baale of Orisunbare, Chief Akeeb Raufu Adebowale, said it has become necessary to support Jandor, “as the son of the soil.”

Jandor, after listening to the chiefs and leaders in the area, told them that as a grassroots leader he had come to personally interact with them and know the problems confronting them to enable him tackle them headlong when he is elected, assuring that everyone would be a stakeholder in his government when he emerges the governor in 2023.

He stressed the need for the Aworis to support him as they have been neglected by successive administstions in the state by the progressive party without corresponding development.

According to Jandor. “My government will be in partnership with the people, and be an independent government devoid of second level approval by any godfather.

“I’m your son, this is your own and together we will achieve the unprecedented feat. We will defeat the incumbent governor next year poll. They should start packing their baggage. The game is up. It’s the turn of people to take charge of reins of power in Lagos.

“Lagos has never had this bad in it’s entire history. No single project completed band commissioned in the last three years and months of the present administration.”

Akindele, who sought traders’ support for all PDP candidates during the general polls, assured that Jandor’s government would not close down any market but rather punish whoever flouted the law.

Speaking at Council Market, Alimosho, popular Jenifa character in the Nollywood, Akindele told traders that only PDP candidate had the vision and passion to make Lagos work for all residents regardless of ethnic backgrounds.

“Only Jandor can do it and give you the kind of state you desire. We shall not disappoint you. We need to your support.. Please, vote Jandor and PDP,” she said.

Speaking at Ile-Iwe Market, she assured that PDP government would protect the means of livelihood of the people.

“We will not close down markets because we know this is where you feed your children and family. Instead, we shall punish whoever contravenes the law.

“We shall make education free and compulsory for all children and provide free school uniforms. I Funke Akindele and all PDP candidates will not disappoint you,” Akindele assured.