.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 general polls, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has expressed administration readiness to give autonomy to local governments across Lagos State and increase funding for education if elected as governor next year.

Adediran made the remarks on Wednesday, at the official launch of his gubernatorial campaign tour of Alimosho local government area, Lagos State.

Jandor, is the arch-rival to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. in next year’s guber poll.

According to Jandor, “If elected, my administration will ensure that funds accruing to councils across Lagos is not tampered with.

“There will be a mechanism that will monitor the judicious use of councils funds for projects that will benefit the people of the council.

“Deplorable state of infrastructural across councils areas in Lagos is an indication of the failure of the Sanwo-Olu’s led administration.

“We would run a government that is responsive and accountable to the people of Lagos State.

We would make sure that the roads are motorable.

“This is part of the reasons why I am doing wards tour of the state to see what the people need, I want to go everywhere across Lagos.”

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate also received endorsement from non-Yoruba speaking indigenes in the council, and several political leaders during the visit to their wards.

Meanwhile, during his campaign tour of Alimosho, Jandor was greeted with a loud ovation amid endorsement from political leaders, artisan groups and religious leaders in the council.

Receiving the PDP candidate, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council, Owoeye Taiwo, lamented that despite the huge voting population of the people in the Alimosho, successive administrations in the state had not done much for the council, adding that several parts of the state lack basic amenities and had been neglected.

He added that the people were tired of failed promises by political leaders while advising the PDP candidate to keep to his campaign promises if elected into office in 2023.

The PDP candidate also received endorsement from the tailoring association in Alimosho during the tour.

Hakeem Kolade, chairman of the association in the council pledged that the group would work assiduously towards the electoral victory of the PDP candidate in the gubernatorial.

Kolade said, “We are tired of APC, that is why when you see our members a lot of them are suffering, the country is becoming more difficult everyday.

“Nothing have changed in the last eight years, rather we are finding it difficult to survive.

“We would come out and vote for you next year and we are asking all our members to do same”, Kolade said.

Jandor and his campaign team would spend three touring major wards in the council.