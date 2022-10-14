By Ada Osadebe

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has tendered an apology to his father following his leaked sex video.

Recall the social media personality sex tape got leaked on Snapchat, and circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms.

James father reacting to the video in a message on snapchat, claimed the incident increased his blood pressure and begged his son to be careful of enemies.

“I am sorry Dad I feel your pain I promise to come back big and mighty I will not give up because you thought never to give up am so sorry, I put through all this” James tweeted.

In another post, James Brown admitted that he has been unable to sleep and has begun to suffer from depression because of the leaked bedroom video.

“I can’t sleep well, I am havering a bad dream. For the first time in a long time I am sad & depressed, I feel down and tired. Is this what it fell like”

He added by saying: “I’m so weak, I think I should leave social media for now because of my mental health.”