By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s premier Islamic bank, has offered to finance equipment-upgrade projects for media organisations in the country.

The new Managing Director, Mr. Sirajo Salisu, told journalists in Abuja, yesterday that the bank was prepared to also fund the procurement of equipment by new media organisations both in the print and the electronic media.

Salisu explained that Islamic banking was purely business and that many Non-Muslim Nigerians have benefitted from its facilities, with some individuals receiving up to N1 billion and above.

His words, “The business of journalism is facing challenges of funding. We are saying that in Jaiz Bank, we are extending the business partnership to the media.

“We are ready to assist you in upgrading your equipment. We will be very proud to finance you in improving your business so that you can become our ambassadors by sharing your first-hand experience with others.

“If you want to upgrade your equipment, be in print media, radio or television, we are here for you.”

He added that public awareness of the products of the bank and its efforts to add value to the economy remained paramount in order to disabuse the minds of those who suspect the bank of being religious organisation.

His words, “A lot has been said about Islamic banking. We are confirming that Islamic banking or Non-Interest banking is purely business.

“A non-Muslim can become a shareholder of an Islamic bank. A non-Muslim can become a customer of an Islamic bank, like a lot of people are, right now. This is what we are going to emphasise in this new life of Jaiz Bank.’’