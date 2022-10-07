Jada Pinkett Smith

By Ada Osadebe

American actress, Jada Pinkett Smith is set to author a book that is based on the story of her “complicated marriage to Will Smith.”

The currently untitled memoir in 2023, is set to cover her “lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey,” according to the Associated Press.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book which will be published next year is described as “a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

Among other topics to be included in the book is Pinkett Smith’s upbringing in Baltimore, her friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur, her courtship with Smith, and her experience as a mother of three.

While Pinkett Smith is best known for her roles in blockbuster movies like The Matrix trilogy and Girls Trip.

She and her husband were at the heart of a media frenzy earlier this year after Smith slapped comedian and Oscars host Chris Rock. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair when she revealed publicly that she had alopecia, which led to the smack.

The Oscar winner for King Richard movie later expressed regret for what had happened, but for the following ten years, he was prohibited from attending activities sponsored by the Academy, including the Oscars.

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith discussed the incident in an episode of her Red Table Talk podcast.

