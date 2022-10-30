.

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA UMBRELLA body of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, has lamented what it described as the insensitivity of the Federal Government towards the plight of millions of displaced persons in flood-ravaged Bayelsa.

The IYC, through its National Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, on Sunday in Yenagoa faulted the claim by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development that only four out of the eight local government areas in Bayelsa were impacted by a flood.

Ekerefe said: “we want to place on record that the delayed response and claim by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development that only four local government councils out of the eight Local Government councils of the state are affected, is insulting, provocative and inhuman towards the people and government of Bayelsa State.”

“When and where did they gather their data to arrive at such an insulting and derogatory claim?

The IYC spokesman wondered, adding, “For the avoidance of doubt, and in conformity with independent media reports on the flood disaster that ravaged Bayelsa in the last three weeks, all the Local Government were impacted with over a million persons displaced.

“Five local government areas namely Sagbama, Ekeremor, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw were initially submerged and communities in Nembe and Brass were later affected.

“Instead of focusing on the provisions of relief materials to the people of the state, the Federal Government through NEMA have descended low to play politics and ignore the basic needs of the people.”

The IYC which aligned itself with the State Emergency Management Agency position that the federal agencies only provided non-basic materials instead of showing compassion to Bayelsans in time of their needs.

It also expressed sadness over the attitude of the multinationals, including, the NNPC Limited for not responding to the plight of the Niger Delta people saying if were the oil platforms and crude oil pipelines passing through the state that were impacted, the response of the Federal Government and the multinationals would have been “desperately and selfishly total.”

“We are calling on the oil multinationals to desist from towing the poor line initiated by the Federal Government towards Bayelsa, but focus on implementing their social corporate responsibility in our times of need.

“The Ijaw youths are watching and documenting the show of compassion by the state governments and private organizations. We want to know our friends and our enemies at this trying moment. We also want to thank friends of the state that have shown empathy and support thus far.”

