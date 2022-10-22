By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi continued his good form for Everton as he provided two assists in Everton’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Iwobi now has five assists in the Premier League and six in all competitions for Everton this season.

It took only 11 minutes for Frank Lampard’s Everton to take the lead as Iwobi set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin who beat his marker before hitting a low right foot shot into the net.

Everton will then double their lead in the 63rd minute through Anthony Gordon from close range.

The goal had been initially disallowed, but after consulting the VAR, referee Simon Hooper gave the goal because an offside was incorrectly flagged.

That was not all for the Toffees as Iwobi got his second assist on the night with a back heel to Dwight McNeil to tuck home.

The win elevated Everton to 11th on the log with 13 points.