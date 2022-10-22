Mr Yemisi Adeaga, President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), has called on the media to frequently enlighten Nigerian youths on the need for them to participate in political and decision-making processes.

Adeaga made the call at the Pen and Awards Night Party of the weeklong activities marking 2022 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Press Week on Friday in Ibadan.

Adeaga, who was the Chairman of the occasion, therefore, said it was time for the youth to be given a chance to rule in the country.

He said that journalists, through their multidisciplinary profession, should encourage the youth to go into politics to have dynamic and innovative leadership in Nigeria.

In the same vein, the Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Philippines, Yemi Farounbi, said that time had come for journalists to rise up to rescue Nigeria for a vivid and resilient democracy.

Farounbi, also a veteran journalist, noted that the media had always contributed its quota in national development, saying journalists played a crucial advocacy role in Nigeria gaining independence by being voice of the voiceless.

The Vice President NUJ Zone B, Mrs Ronke Samo, called on journalists to be careful in the line of duty, particularly during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to him, they should play the game by the rules and be conflicts sensitive in their reportage.

The Chairman, NUJ, Oyo State Council, Mr Ademola Babalola, said that the council was able to achieve a lot due to love and support of the members toward the current leadership of the union.

He said that the union would continue to play its role as voice of the voiceless to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.