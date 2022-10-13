By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho was in vintage form on Thursday night as he made 12 saves for his side, Omonoia Nicosia against Manchester United.

Although Man United ran out winners after a stoppage-time goal from Scott McTominay, Uzoho emerged as the star of the match as he prevented Man United from scoring 12 times in regular time.

Speaking after the match, Uzoho, who is a Manchester United fan, said it was a dream come true for him to play at the Old Trafford.

According to him, his performance against the Red Devils is the best so far in his career.

He said, “It is a dream come true for me, I have dreamed to play here for a long long time, so when I saw the draw, and I figured that I will be playing in Old Trafford. I wanted to play and I prayed to God to get an opportunity to play and I am happy I played here.”

On if his performance at Old Trafford was the best in his career, Uzoho said, “Arguably, yes, I think so.”

Uzoho who is the second-choice goalkeeper for Omonoia started in place of first-choice goalkeeper Fabiano who missed the game due to a shoulder injury.