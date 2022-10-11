By Vincent Ujumadu

ONE of the support groups of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, the Great Nigeria4ObiDatti, has described as improper the use of the Presidential Villa to launch a campaign by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that the ruling party launched its Women Campaign Council headed by the first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Describing the gathering as unnecessary jamboree, the group said APC has abused the trust given to it by Nigerians.

The statement by the publicity bureau of the group read: “We, at the Great Nigeria4Obi-Datti totally condemn the frivolity known as the inauguration of the Tinubu -Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

“We condemn the continued use and abuse of our common trust to fleece the Nigerian peoples.

“It unfortunate that APC has openly continued to party while Nigeria burns. What an indifference to the suffering masses in Nigeria?

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for APC to go, because probity is everything and

Nigerians must use their already tattered brooms to sweep the party out..

“While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike, and our children are not going to school, parents/workers unpaid, new jobs remain elusive due to comatose economic climate pervading the country, insecurity everywhere, food prices and inflation rising exponentially, Nigeria hemorrhaging workers to foreign lands, and our currency losing its value, the APC top brass found it convenient to continue wasting millions of naira to hold a Women’s jamboree at the Aso Rock.

“These frivolities must end, and we have taken a stand as we passionately appeal to all Nigerian voters, families and parents to speak loudly with their votes at the presidential election by supporting Peter Obi and Dr Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, come February 2023.”

The group called on the various political parties to commit themselves to the issues bothering Nigerians, including how they would pay attention to education, job creation, payment of salary and security.

