…Calls for general election

Keir Starmer, Liz Truss

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer says the Conservative Party is doing a lot of damage to Britain over the resignation of Liz Truss as the Prime Minister.

Starmer said this on Thursday as he added that the country needs to conduct a general election for Labour Party to form a government that will stabilise the economy.

Truss resigned as Tory leader today after just 45 days in office, claiming she “cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

Read also:

5 things that determined Liz Truss’ fate

Liz Truss exit speech: ‘I cannot deliver mandate on which I was elected’

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Labour Party’s call for the general election

According to BBC, Starmer said the country “cannot have another experiment at the top of the Tory party” as the UK has had two Conservative Party leadership elections this year.

Starmer said: “This is not just a soap opera at the top of the Tory party – it’s doing huge damage to the reputation of our country. We need a general election so the public can have their say in this utter chaos.

“There is an alternative and that is a stable Labour government. We are ready to form a government and stabilise the economy and implement a real plan for government living standards and help people through a cost of living crisis.”

The opposition’s voice grows

The Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Green Party have joined in calling for an immediate general election.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said the “utter chaos at the centre of the Tory government cannot continue any longer.”

Also, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “We do not need another Conservative prime minister lurching from crisis to crisis, we need a general election.

“It is time for Conservative MPs to do their patriotic duty, put the country first and give the people a say.”

Truss’ spell and exit

The report said the next general election is not due to take place until at least 2024, after the Conservatives won a landslide majority in the last one in 2019.

Truss was elected by the Tory membership in September, but she lost authority after a series of U-turns.

In her brief speech outside Downing Street, Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth.

But given the turbulent time, Truss said: “I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She said she would remain in post until a successor formally takes over as party leader and is appointed prime minister by King Charles III.

She will become the shortest-serving PM in British history when she stands down as a new prime minister is expected to be announced by 28 October.