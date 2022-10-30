By Biodun Busari

A spokesperson of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode says the Lagos state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdulazeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor is expending resources on futility.

He said Jandor cannot defeat Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has achieved tremendously in terms of infrastructure in his first time in office.

Read also: Fani-Kayode tackles Obaseki over break-up comment

Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister said this in a thread of tweets via his verified Twitter account on Sunday.

He said, “The massive level of infrastructural development that Sanwo-Olu has put in place over the last four years is simply mind-blowing.

“He has proved to be a true and worthy son of Jagaban and has done far more than most people know, think or care to appreciate.

“With a legacy like this, attempting to defeat Sanwo-Olu next year is an exercise in futility and a waste of time and money. Those that try it will surely lose their deposit.

“Besides which Lagos is Asiwaju’s base: one million Jandors, Bode George’s and PDP’s cannot take it.

“I advise them both, together with their hapless and luckless party, the PDP, to stop looking for miracles in the sky, to lick their sorry wounds and to retire from politics before they are thoroughly humiliated in the polls.”

RELATED NEWS