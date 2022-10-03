By Efosa Taiwo

Secretary General of the World Cup delivery and legacy committee, Hassan Al Thawadi says it would be special if Argentina captain Lionel Messi wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with Telam, Al Thawadi disclosed that Messi has a huge fan following in Qatar.

“Seeing Messi lift the trophy in what could be his last World Cup would be something really special for us organisers,” Al Thawadi said.

“Let’s say if Argentine and Qatar win their respective groups, the two teams could face each other at the quarter final stage.

The Argentine team is on an incredible run at the moment and comes into the competition as one of the favourites . There are many fans of Argentina and Leo Messi in Qatar, and, for many, Argentina will probably be their second team after the Qatar team.

Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina. He has scored 7 goals and registered eight assists from 12 games in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Argentina are in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup together with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

The Albiceleste will be looking at making it their third world crown when proceedings begin in Qatar having won it twice; in 1978 on home soil and Mexico ’86. They last came close in 2014 but lost out in the final to Germany.

