By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Skales, wife Hassanity has expressed her condolences for the death of her late mother-in-law.

Vanguard reported, Skales lost his mum on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a video of her mother-in-law, expressing tender words of farewell, further saying she misses her.

While she bade her goodnight.

She wrote,

“Took me a while to recover from this mama, you will forever be missed. I’ll miss playing with your cheeks, I will miss you telling me my dress is too short, who will call me “my pikin”?.

“I love you but God loves you more mama. I’ll miss all the times we spent, I’ll always miss taking care of you, and now I will definitely gisting with you, but it is well….

Goodnight queen.”

