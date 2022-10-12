…As kidnappers raise ransom to N40m

By Adeola Badru

As one of the victims of Sunday’s kidnapped at a farm settlement in Iseyin, Oyo State reportedly killed during a gun battle between security operatives and kidnappers was buried, yesterday, it was gathered that the ransom being demanded the release of the other victims has been increased.

Young Adeyemi Michael, who was buried yesterday in his hometown, Ile Ogbo, Iwo town, Osun State, worked in one of the poultry farms in the settlement.

The killing of Adeyemi put a temporary stoppage to the rescue operation as Vanguard reliably learnt that the rescue team had to abandon the effort in order not to cause any more death of the remaining victims.

A source, who was among the search party and sought anonymity, said: “We had to turn back immediately we realised that the kidnappers might result to killing others out of frustration.”

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have been reported to have increased the ransom on the three remaining victims to N40 million from N20 million earlier requested on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the increase, according to the leader of the syndicate, who spoke with the owner of the poultry farm on the telephone, was a result of how the security forces decided to make the operation tough for them in the forest.

“They didn’t expect that there would be such a frantic chase and search operation by the security, he told the farm owner on the phone that he increased the money because of the tough times the security has given the kidnappers,” the source disclosed.

