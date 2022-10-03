.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Archbishop of Ibadan Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Ojeleke Abegurin has disclosed that the near collapse of responsible political class is responsible for Nigerians losing hope in the country.

He added that not only youths in the country, but even adults are eager to “Japa” leave the country in the face of rising failure of leadership, challenging the Church to restore the hope of the masses.

Delivering his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 1st Osogbo Diocesan SYNOD, held at Our Lady & St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Ede, Osun state, he said many mundane issues has affected practice of the faith.

His word, “Today various reasons militate against practice of the faith such as the Get-Rich Quickly syndrome that has infected many youths, the spread of the Prosperity Gospel continues to deceive many that life’s goodness is measured only in noticeable material wealth.

“The near collapse of a vibrant and responsible political class has led not only the youth but also many adults to give up hope on a better society. I know there are many here that want to “Japa”. If everyone Japa, who will remain to solve the problems? The Church must restore the hope of these people and come light in the darkness of our world, I am confident that this Synod will open your eyes more to the needs of our people in a synodal way you can all device solution to these problems and present the gospel message in a way that will bring joy and hope to our people just as it did at its infancy”.

Fielding questions from journalists after the mass, Bishop, Osogbo Diocese, Most Rev. John Oyejola said the electorates are more powerful than politicians stressing that they should desist from selling their votes during the 2023 General Elections.

He said what Nigeria needed was selfless leaders and urged voters to scrutinize candidates well, hold them accountable to their promises and choke them out should they derail from their manifestos.

He said; “Selfless service is what we need in Nigeria and now that we are going to elections very soon, I beg everybody to go and register and if you have registered, get your PVC and if you have your PVC, make sure you go out to vote.

“And if you have your PVC, don’t sell your votes, your vote is your power. You have the power, the politicians are our servants, they are begging us to send them on missions. They are looking for job, that’s why they beg us for votes and when we give them assignment to do, we must make sure that they stand by it and if they don’t perform well, choke then out with your votes.”

On the 62nd anniversary of the nation, the diocesan bishop said, “Nigeria is over 60 and by now, we should be preparing for our future generation. But by now, even the generation of now doesn’t know where they belong. So, we need to pray, no just to pray, but to work because we have been praying and we are not working. If we pray only, nothing will happen, we need to pray and work because God will not do for us, what we can do for ourselves. God will hear our prayer but we need to work”.

