From left: Mr. Tokunbo King, Vice-President; Mrs Tosin Olabimtan, PRO; Mr. Deolu Dina, Secretary; Mrs Tayo Gbajabiamila-Olumona, President; Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, Chairman of the occasion and Arc. Yinka Williams.

By Ebele Orakpo

Members of Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi Old Students Association, IPS-OSA, have pledged to rejuvenate and redevelop their alma mater by building partnerships and executing projects that will improve the quality of teaching and learning in the school.

The school’s old students made the pledge over the weekend at a ceremony in commemoration of October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

With Nigeria’s education system seemingly going to the dogs due to gross neglect, the old students of IPS, founded on February 2, 1959, gathered on the school premises on to interact pupils and teachers of the school.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Chairman of the occasion and an alumnus of the school, Dr Tunji Olowolafe said education is fundamental to human existence so the role of primary school is to give the children that primary education which is the foundation on which they would build the rest of their lives.

He noted that Nigerians do more talking than acting but IPS-OSA will talk less and act more.

“One of the things we are trying to do is to engage the teachers and administrators to carry out a NEEDS Assessment so that we will be in a position to know how to contribute. We are determined to help the school in our own little way. This is basic ‘love thy neighbour as thyself.’ In this instance, this school gave us primary education which is fundamental to who we are today so the least we could do is to come back and contribute. We want to redevelop the school in the next five years. We are going to ask people like Ikoyi residents, corporate organisations and government to help us with IPS, one of the first schools in West Africa. We will contribute knowledge, capital and whatever it will take to redevelop the primary school and make it better than we see today.”

He appealed to the media to help promote good neighbourliness and conviviality while urging the Lagos State Government to increase education budget and rehabilitate the school,” he said, adding that they will collaborate with government.

Also speaking, the President of the association, Mrs Tayo Gbajabiamila-Olumona, Director, HR in the Cabinet Office, Lagos State said that “IPS instilled so much values in us with which we grew to become what we are today. Discipline, honesty, punctuality, dedication and consistency were some of the values we imbibed. At IPS then, we were taught to be the best and the best only, nothing else. We got the best education because we were next door to Corona Primary School and we always had competitions with Corona and that made us to work very hard.”

She expressed gratitude to God for keeping them alive because “a lot of us have died, a lot have fallen by the way side not of their own making but by the things they had no control over. Seeing and remembering ourselves is just God’s grace and we give Him all the glory,” she stated.

On the Mission and Vision of IPS-OSA, the president said: “It’s to return IPS to its former glory which was excellence, success and progress so that in 40-50 years from today, people will still be able to come here. We want IPS to be upgraded from what we presently find because a lot of schools are going down and if we just let schools deteriorate, we are going to pay for it later.” On what government must do, she said: “We want government to improve standards in public schools so that there won’t be the desire by parents to start looking for money to send their children to private schools. Our parents did not break banks to give us good education so we want the government to bring back the quality in public schools to bridge the gap between private and public schools otherwise, we are going to run into problems.”

She thanked all those who donated money, time and resources to make the event a success and promised that her administration would be accountable and all the monies they get will be put into use transparently.”

Some members of IPS-OSA include Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola, Head of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Chairman of the Schools Rehabilitation Board, Special Adviser to LASG on Transportation, Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Office, LASG, captains of industry etc

