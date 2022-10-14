By Cynthia Alo &Joseph Oso

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, has conferred fellowship awards on 25 members of the institute and also conferred 2 honorary awards.

The event which was held in Lagos was the institute’s 2022 edition of her yearly Fellow’s Investiture with the theme “Leadership in Disruptive Times: Surviving the Uncertainties.”

Chairman, Fellows and Awards Committee, Arc. Thomas Awagu stated that those selected out of the 400 members are leaders who have been in the forefront rendering selfless services for the institute as members over a period of time.

He said ” The awardees have been at the forefront, promoting good co-operate governance and best international practices in the Nigerian public and private sector”.

Awagu furthermore urged the new follows to continually abide with the institute’s code of entry, related obligations and commitment.

Also speaking , the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ayo Omotayo admonished members and guests on the need to be open minded so as to be able to respond to the disruptive development such as technological changes.

According to Omotayo, being able to respond to these disruptive development will enable members have a larger share of the market in their various areas of specialisation.

He said “A disruptive leader is someone who wakes up every morning and ask him or herself a question of which change is coming.

Because the life that we are in is Changing rapidly and only those who take risk are the one’s to be referred to as disruptive leaders” he added.

President and Chairman of the Institute of Directors, Dr. Mrs. Ije Jidenma while speaking with journalists after the event advised the new fellows to place ethical leadership as their number one goal.

Jidenma noted that competence is important but ethical leadership is more important and a core value in the institute.

“Competence is important but ethical leadership is more important. This is because ethical leadership gives birth to sustainability and with sustainability you can avoid all these ‘cut corners’.

That is what IoD stands for. IoD is all about enterprise and integrity”.