By Cynthia Alo & Joseph Oso

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, has conferred fellowship award on 25 of its members while conferring honorary awards to two others.

Speaking at the Institute’s 2022 Fellow’s investiture, Chairman, Fellows and Awards Committee, Arc. Thomas Awagu, said that those selected out of the 400 members are leaders who have been in the forefront of rendering selfless services to the Institute as members over a period of time.

He stated, “The awardees have been in the forefront, promoting good co-operate governance and best international practices in the Nigerian public and private sector”.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ayo Omotayo, admonished members and guests on the need to be open minded so as to be able to respond to disruptive developments such as technological changes.

According to Omotayo, being able to respond to these developments will enable members to have a larger share of the market in their various areas of specialisation.

President and Chairman of the Institute, Dr. (Mrs) Ije Jidenma, while speaking with journalists after the event, advised the new fellows to place ethical leadership as their number one goal.

Jidenma noted that competence is important but ethical leadership is more important and a core value in the institute.