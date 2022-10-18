** Seeks innovative financing for gas projects

The expected divestments of onshore assets by International Oil Companies, IOCs, pose the biggest challenge to job security in the oil and gas in the country, the Federal Government has said.

The government is however optimistic that the takeover of the assets by indigenous players would grow local capacity in the industry.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe who stated this in Abuja at the PENGASSAN annual conference: Energy and Labour summit, listed factors pushing the big oil companies out of onshore operation.

Engr. Komolafe said poor return on investment and oil theft in the Niger Delta region were the main factors responsible for the divestments.

He assured oil workers that policies put in place by the government would ensure job retention in the industry.

According to him, “Fundamentally, it is important to note that within the next few years most IOCs shall divest from onshore oil and gas assets due to poor return on investment as a result of crude oil theft and this may pose threat to job security.

“However, it is expected that indigenous players would leverage on this to recruit experienced professionals who will in turn grow local capacity, in addition indigenous players are urged to take advantage of the predictable licencing rounds as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act and relevant regulations to form big mega companies that will grow in-Country capacity and also expand outside the shores of Nigeria”.

He pointed out the push for energy transition would also impact negatively on jobs in the industry, but added that it also provides opportunities for innovation in the sector.

The Commission CE called for improved investment into natural gas development, adding that innovative ways of financing would have to be found for gas projects.

“Nigeria could further strengthen the resilience of our resources by considering initiatives to decarbonize existing oil and gas operations and continue to encourage investment in lower-carbon energy infrastructure such as gas pipelines as this could reduce the risk of stranded gas resources.

“As stated earlier, it is expected that gas reserves would be a more resilient energy source under a range of energy transition scenarios.

“The Natural Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), National Policy on Decade of Gas which is hinged on the Natural Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Natural Gas Flare Elimination and Monetisation Plan in line with Section 110 of the PIA, 2021, Guideline for Management of Fugitive Methane and Greenhouse Gases Emissions in the Upstream Oil and Gas Operations in Nigeria and the inclusion of Gas Infrastructure Fund in the PIA are robust regulatory enablers to facilitate these energy resilience approaches that will make our hydrocarbon projects low carbon emitters and more attractive to investors.

“We must begin to develop local innovative financing solutions to develop our huge gas resources as the number of international traditional investors have dropped drastically.

“To this end, the Africa Export Import bank (Afrexim) and Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) have decided to set up an Africa Energy Bank to provide capital for oil and gas projects in Africa”, he added.