By Prince Okafor

Coronation Asset Management Limited in conjunction with Coronation Securities Limited are set to host a webinar aimed towards addressing low market interest rates challenges.

The webinar with the themed “Best of Both Worlds from Equities and Fixed Income – a Balanced Fund,” will also address equities and fixed Income in the market.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, stated that, “The webinar will focus on a review of how market interest rates have affected Fixed Income returns over the past two years and how it has been possible to increase returns by also holding selected equities in a Balanced Fund.

“This seminar will provide an understanding of how Mutual Fund managers, and other investment professionals, tackle the problem of low market interest rates.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Securities, Jibola Odedina said, “It promises to be a very lively discussion between three leading investment experts with distinct professional credentials and experience, arguing their unique points of view.

“The virtual event will reveal how investors can optimize returns on their investments despite prevailing market conditions by investing in a Balanced Mutual Fund in which the underlying assets consist of high-growth equities securities and high-yield fixed income instruments.”

The first segment of the virtual seminar will be an address delivered by Mounir Bouba, Chief Investment Officer of Coronation Asset Management.

This will be followed by a panel discussion with three leading investment professionals; Sunmbo Olatunji, Group Treasurer of Access Bank; Dele Akintola, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerzo and Taiwo Olatunji, Head of Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank.

The panel discussion session will be moderated by ‘Jibola Odedina, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Securities.