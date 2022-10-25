Nigeria’s financial institutions, Coronation Asset Management Limited and Coronation Securities Limited, has alerted investment experts on the risk and growth in Nigeria’s currently volatile, high-interest rate investment environment.

The firms made the disclosure during a webinar themed, “Best of Both Worlds from Equities and Fixed Income – a Balanced Fund”.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, reporting a 30.9% growth in the net asset value of Nigerian Mutual Funds since 2012, largely driven by growth in Money Market funds and Fixed Income funds.

He noted that however, by contrast, Balanced Funds which leveraged both equities and fixed income asset classes grew by 5.8 percent over the same period, accounting for only two percent of the net asset value of Nigeria’s mutual fund industry.

“Given the ability of Balanced Funds to deftly integrate risk management with growth it was surprising, especially in the current high-risk environment characterised by value erosion and elusive growth, that more Nigerians were not considering Balanced Funds,” said Aigbovbioise.

In his address, Chief Investment Officer of Coronation Asset Management, Bouba Mounir explained how Balanced Funds successfully deliver on both growth and income objectives by investing in a portfolio of equities and fixed income securities.

He noted that for average Nigerians, “Balanced Funds provides a one-stop-shop to the acquisition and management of multiple funds, while also providing a single point to monitor them.”

Mounir addressed the impact of inflation on investing and unpacked the drivers of volatility in the current market.

Also, Head of Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank, Olatunji Taiwo Olatunji, advised savers and investors to put their money in funds managed by experts.

“Fund managers are very useful. They have their own place in helping people who are starting out with investing to grow their income to a certain point whereby they can now do bigger things with it,” he said.

Speaking further about the benefits of the Balanced Fund, investment experts, Sunmbo Olatunji, noted that bad performance in the fixed-income asset class may be offset by a stronger performance in equities and vice versa, by blending income stabilizing Bonds and growth-leveraging Equities.



All panelists agreed that Balanced Funds offer the best risk-growth proposition in the current period of economic downturn.

