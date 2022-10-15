By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Teenage girls in Jos, Plateau State have received orientation on menstrual hygiene and sanitary towels were given to them to enable them to stay in school and practice proper hygiene while menstruating.

The gesture was a part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, and the teenage girls from the Naraguta Grammar School, Jos had the opportunity to ask questions and get answers about their menstrual health and hygiene.

It would be recalled that the Day, celebrated on the 11th of October has as its theme: “Our Time Is Now – Our Rights, Our Future” and is set aside to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in society.

A group, Paradise Mission for Widows and Teenage Girls in collaboration with Naraguta Grammar School Old Students Association, NAGOSA set 1983 and GBR WoC, South Africa which presented sanitary towels, textbooks in diverse subjects and other items to the beneficiaries noted it was necessary to encourage the girls not to stay away from school due to inability to manage their monthly period.

Presenting the items on behalf of the groups, Amb. Jane Egbo stressed the activities which included lectures and sensitization on girl-child education, education on menstrual hygiene/health and the distribution of the items were timely to equip the young girls with the necessary information that would promote their sanitary conditions.

Her words, “We are here to encourage you to be proud of who you are as girls, always make positive impacts wherever you are and stay away from drugs and other societal ills so that you can have a bright future. Your period is your pride, there is nothing to be ashamed of, it is a sign of maturity.

“You need to use this period to stay focused on your studies, education is power, be protective of one another and be serious with your education, dream big, stay focused, say no to early marriage, say no to sex outside marriage, say no to drugs.

“The theme for this year is our future is in our hands, whatever you want to become, you have to plan it and they say catch them young, that is why we are focusing on the young girls to mould them to be disciplined and avoid anything that would make them drop out of school.”

She pointed out that the choice of Naraguta Grammar School was to give back to the school, one of the oldest in Jos, which is her alma mater.

Also speaking, one of the teachers, Mrs. Thelma Oqua urged the girls not to engage in early unprotected sex because there is the right time for everything but make their mothers and female teachers, their confidants, seeking clarifications whenever they have questions concerning their menstrual health.

The Principal of the School, Mr. Perry Igyem appreciated the gesture saying, “we are grateful, we will make good use of the textbooks, the girls are happy with the sanitary towels,” and appealed to other alumni to show interest in giving back to their alma mater and let their impacts be felt in the school.