…as SCI Children Parliament decries parents using girl child as collateral

….wants Child Rights Act be national law

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nonprofit organization, Save the Children International, Nigeria, Monday, demanded the Federal, State and Local Governments in Nigeria develop a fully funded national action plan to end child marriage and Gender Based Violence, GBV, in order to protect the girl child.

The Director, Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, SCI, Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo, made the demand in an opening remarks during the a ‘Media Roundtable/Press Conference with Children on issues affecting Girl Child and Childhood Report’, organised by Save the Children International, Nigeria in Abuja.

Mamo also pointed that around the world, 89.2 million adolescent girls currently live in conflict

zones, almost 1 in 5 adolescent girls (aged 10-17 years).

He said: “Ten years ago, governments and people working for children, gender challenges they face. This led to the creation of International Day of the equality and girls’ rights around the world agreed to dedicate one day every year to celebrate girls’ achievements and bring attention to the Girl, which has been celebrated around the world every 11th of October since 2012, making 2022 the 10th anniversary.

“How far have we come since the first International Day of the Girl? Despite promises by world leaders, girls stand at the frontline of the

world’s most pressing issues, and child marriage continues, all over the world.

“Before COVID-19, global estimates of the rate of child marriage was decreasing but the world was still a long way off meeting the Sustainable Development Goal deadline to end child marriage by 2030.

“The number of girls marrying each year was estimated to be around 12 million and 2 million of those girls were married before their 15th

birthday.

“Save the Children has conducted a new research to better understand

how much conflict increases risk of child marriage and how many girls

are affected.

“Around the world, 89.2 million adolescent girls currently live in conflict zones,almost 1 in 5 adolescent girls (aged 10-17 years).

“These girls live with the heightened risks to their rights and physical and mental health that come with conflict, including child marriage.

“Nigeria also contributes one of the highest number of child marriage and out of school children

to the global caseload.

“Therefore, we would like to call up on the government to increase

funding and efforts to address gender-based violence against girls, including through funding child protection in humanitarian crises.

“We call upon the Federal, States and Local Governments to develop and fully fund national action plans to end child marriage and other forms of gender-based violence and violence against children.”

However, Members of the Children’s Parliament, under Save the Children International SCI, decried parents using their girl child as collateral to settle loans they cannot pay.

According to a SCI Girl Champion from Yobe State, Khadija Badamassi, girls in her community are forced into child marriages and the consequences have been terrible, “During harvest, when the father is unable to back a loan, some of them usually takes the decision to marry out their daughters regardless of her age, and most times to an old man, old enough to be her father or grandfather.”

A member of the Parliament and Youth Ambassador, Maryam Ahmed, lamented the Girl Child Day has not really impacted much, “The Child Right Act has only been passed in four States so far, but not all those States are properly implementing the act. People still do unimaginable things to children and girls and still get away with it.

“The first step that Nigeria should take is to prioritise the passage of the Child Rights Act into a national law.”

A member representing Dikwa Constituency in the Children’s Parliament, Miss Madina Abdulkadir, said, “Child marriage violates children’s rights and places them at high risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse.”