By Prince Osuagwu

The United Nations has re-emphasise its readiness to collaborate with Nigerian government and corporate organisations and gender related non-governmental organisations like the Women In Technology In Nigeria, WITIN, to flatten the barriers to gender equality in Nigeria.

The secretary General of the Union, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, made the commitment at the weekend during the celebration of the International Day of the Rural Women, when WITIN gathered scores of rural women to celebrate the day.

Bogdan-Martin said: “Women comprise nearly half of the world’s smallholder farmers, and it’s estimated that they produce 70% of Africa’s food. Increasingly, digital technologies are helping them in this vital task. From monitoring crops and water consumption to predicting weather conditions to helping combat agricultural pests, access to connectivity can go a long way to improving food quality and helping feed hungry families.

“ITU research shows that digital applications, especially in resource constrained environments, can actually deliver savings and huge productivity gains. In Nigeria, initiatives are already underway to use the Internet of Things (IoT) to power cooking stoves for families.

And during ITU AI for Good Summit, we saw how Pennsylvania State University had teamed up with our sector UN agency, the FAO (Food and Agricultural Organisation) to develop a highly usable, voice driven app that’s called Neuro.

“Neuro helps to combat the destructive fall armyworm moth, which was first detected in Nigeria in 2016. Digital technologies like these have the potential to transform the world.

“But right now, the digital divide is preventing too few women from harnessing that power. In Africa, only 34% of women on average are actually using the internet compared to 45% of those in least developed countries where fewer than 1/3 of women have any kind of internet access. Rural women face even more barriers because ITU figures show that only 15% of Africa’s rural dwellers are actually compared with 50% of the urban population”, Bogdan-Martin said.

“A few months back, I met with Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who chaired this year’s WSIS forum. I know how much Nigeria shares our commitment to digital gender equality.

“I’m pleased to know that we’re currently working with partners like Nigeria on activities to address digital connectivity, including the challenges faced by women in unserved and poorly connected communities.

“My team also recently brought a network of experts, connectivity advocates and social entrepreneurs together in Abuja for a workshop on last mile connectivity and complementary connectivity solutions that were aimed at formulating strategies to connect more Nigerians living in rural areas.

And when I take up my new role, as the ITU Secretary General; the first woman to be elected in ITU’s 157 year history, I really look forward to further building on that close collaboration with the Nigerian government, with the private sector players, and the highly effective grassroot groups, like WITIN.

She congratulated the Chairperson of WITIN, Martha Alade and her colleagues who were named WSIS Prize Champions for 2022. She extolled all the work that they do to empower women and to bridge the digital gender divide through their WomenPride.Africa initiative.