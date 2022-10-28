.

By Tunde Oso

It was fun and pageantry Wednesday, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Towers, Lagos, when the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Community Development, Dr Charles Olisa, and other family members from Aboh, the Headquarters of Ndokwa East LGA, Delta State, South-South Nigeria, received one of their own in a grand family reunion from the United Kingdom, Sir Ken Aphunezi Olisa, who is an Officer of the British Empire, OBE and the Chairman of Interswitch Ltd.

A statement issued by the governor’s aide in Lagos a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, by Chief (Dr) Olisa stated, “Of interest is that, Sir Aphunezi, who is the first mixed heritage Lord Lieutenant of Greater London was meeting the Olisas for the first time on Nigeria’s soil stressing that, for the family and the entire Aboh Kingdom, it was a good news to have one of their illustrious sons back home.”

The human and community development, expert noted that, “There are so many advantages of having Sir Aphunezi in Nigeria as such will definitely build stronger and enduring family bond saying, in days ahead, the family will reel out the way forward in terms of another meeting with the Nigerian – British investor who has become a house -hold name with his investment in Interswitch.

“Sir Aphunezi, is he, who a major library (Olisa Library) in Cambridge University was named after, owing to his contributions to that nation’s educational system. He is also the Chairman of Charles Olisa Charity Foundation, COCF.

At the grand reunion of the Olisa Family were: Sir Kenneth Aphunezi Olisa OBE, Dr and Mrs Charles Olisa,Sir and Lady Nnamdi Olisa KSM,Chief (Mrs) Patricia Ejima Ossai represented,Mr and Mrs Ikechukwu Ossai,,Mr and Mrs Patrick Ossai.

Others were: Mr and Mrs Afamefuna Ossai, Madam Ifeoma Ossai and other members of the Olisa family.

“Our meeting centered on strategies to forge unity, love and oneness in the family. Also, on how to continue with the ideas and legacies of our late Father and grandfather, Late C.H Olisa.

According to the governor’s aide;

“Olisa Family is a great family from Aboh Kingdom in Delta State. The family will continue to meet at different venues of our choice. Sir Aphunezi will certainly attract so much goodwill to the family and the entire Ndokwa nation. He has all it takes to add value to the economic growth and development of his father’s land,” he stated.

He added that, “the late patriarch of Olisa family was an astute politician of the Action Group breed, philanthropist, an educationist, diplomat and a lawyer who died in Queen Mary’s Hospital, London in 1963, flown to Nigeria and buried in Olisa family compound. His legacies of philanthropy and humanitarian services to humanity are what the family holds dear.”

RELATED NEWS