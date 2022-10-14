By Juliet Umeh

THE Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN, and the Nigerian Network Operators Group, NgNOG, will host the 2022 Nigeria Peering and Interconnection Forum, NgPIF.

The NgPIF 2022 will bring together telecom operators, Internet service providers, content providers, data centre operators, educational institutions, policy-makers, investors and all other internet-related organizations to network, collaborate and share experiences in an effort to enhance Nigeria’s internet ecosystem.

These interactions, according to the organisers, will facilitate the exchange of information and insights regarding the economics and benefits of network interconnection, peering and local hosting/Internet traffic.

Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, said the 2-day hybrid forum, which holds in Lagos, would hold later this month.

Rudman said: “The forum aims to promote national and cross-border interconnection and increase local Internet content.

“It will provide the participants the opportunity to meet one-on-one with any of the other participants through dedicated Peering Bilateral meeting sessions, with the goal of facilitating direct communications between network operators and content providers.”

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the NgNOG, Dr. Adewale Adedokun said: “that up to 300 participants within and beyond Nigeria are expected at the event.

“There will also be an IPV6 and RPKI Deployment Hackathon hosted by AFRINIC – the Regional Internet Registry, where resource members’ teams are guided on IPV6 deployment. This also provides the opportunity to meet with AFRINIC staff on-site for assistance with acquiring numbering resources and resolution of technical challenges,” he stated.