.

… Inspires students to healthier lifestyles

By Chioma Obinna

To mark the 2022 International Chef Day, Nestlé Professional has pledged its commitment towards enhancing the well-being of generations to come through nutrition education as well as continuous provision of high-quality nutritious food and beverages.

A child’s well-being is fundamental for parents and caregivers. According to experts, a child’s well-being represents the whole child’s physical health, development, safety, psychological, emotional development, social development and behaviour, cognitive development as well as educational achievement.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Chef’s Day with the theme: “Growing a Healthy Future’’, the Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, Funmi Osineye, acknowledged the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria for consistently partnering with Nestlé to achieve the company’s global objective of helping 50 million children live healthier lives by 2030.

Osineye said: “We want to thank the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria for partnering with us through the years. We are also grateful to the administrators of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board for their collaboration to celebrate Chef’s Day 2022.

“We are delighted to witness the sincere interest in skilling up young people in Lagos State for gainful employment in the hospitality sector.”

Speaking, the National President of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, Paul Okon, said: “It has been a great pleasure engaging, educating, and enlightening children on healthy eating as we believe this is the foundation for a healthy future. We sincerely appreciate the role Nestlé Professional has played over the years, promoting Nigeria’s Food Tourism, support in the g capacity development of Chefs, and empowering the next generation of Chefs”.

On her part, Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB, Moronke Azeez said they were delighted to work with Nestlé on the laudable initiative that has been very impactful and a great learning exercise for the children.

Azeez said the event fully aligned with the objective of the recent establishment of the Lagos Culinary Academy aimed at producing professionals for the hospitality and food service industry while equipping students for entrepreneurship and self-employment.

The event was commemorated via a fun-filled educative workshop and practical sessions coordinated by the chefs with a hands-on approach for the children, creating recipes out of fresh food items including vegetables and fruits and preparing healthy dishes during the cooking sessions.

The beneficiaries of the training came from Public and Private Secondary schools in Lagos, and the Lagos State Technical College. Other participants included Chefs from the Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria.

One of the beneficiaries, Hope Shulamite, an SS2 student of Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, expressed joy that she was chosen to be part of the event. “I particularly enjoyed creating the recipes and cooking with the chefs and members of my group. I will try out the recipe again at home and in school with my friends during our home economics practical. On behalf of all the students here today, I want to thank the organizers for giving us this wonderful learning opportunity”.

Nestlé and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria have been partners since 2014, making value-adding contributions to the food service industry, and helping to bring nutrition, health, and wellness education to present and future chefs.

RELATED NEWS