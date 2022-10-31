Nigerian Stock Exchange

•Investors lose N263bn in 5 days

By Peter Egwuatu

The buying interests in Industrial

Goods stocks last week increased on impressive and strong third quarter, Q3’ 2022 financial results, amid profit taking as portfolio repositioning continues.

Consequently, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, All-Share Index dipped by 1.1% Week-on-Week, WoW, to close at 43,912.64 points from 44,396.73 points penultimate week. In the same vein investors lost over N263 billion as market capitalisation close at N23.918 trillion against N24.181 trillion penultimate week.

The week’s market result shows that except for the Industrial Goods Index which rose by 0.3%, other indices closed negative.

Specifically, the Insurance Index declined by -2.4%, Consumer Goods Index -0.4%, Banking Index -0.1% and Oil and Gas Index -0.2%.

Based on the preceding, the Month-to-Date, MtD, loss increased to -10.4%, while the Year-to-Date, YtD, gain further moderated to +2.8%.

Analysing activity levels, the total volume and value traded declined by 36.1% WoW and 14.8% WoW, respectively.

Reacting to market performance, analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited stated that the recovery on the better than expected corporate numbers released so far to the market, especially from the banking, consumer goods and energy sectors are likely to continue as more funds flow to the market.

In their market outlook, they added: “We expect mixed sentiments to continue on reactions to more corporate earnings that are being released in the midst of bargain hunting and election uncertainty, as investors are taking advantage of the low prices to reposition ahead of more Q3 corporate earnings.

This is just as banking stocks are gaining attention, despite profit taking that makes the sector more attractive for income investors, while portfolio rebalancing continues on bargain hunting in the midst of the worsening sovereign risks. We note also the flow of funds into the fixed income segment on the rate hike by the CBN, as sector rotation persists. Analysts are also focused on the lookout for August CPI and flow of funds amid oil prices oscillation.”

In their own reactions, analysts at Cordros Capital stated: “We expect a mixed performance from the market in the week ahead as the bulls will likely increase their positions in light of decent corporate earnings released this week. On the other hand, we still see scope for intermittent profit-taking activities given the improving yields in the FI market. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

