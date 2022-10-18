A foremost Education Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Nigeria, Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), has held its 2022 National Youth Orientation Programme (YOP) – the 16th edition.

The hybrid event which had intellectuals from various fields was lauded as “magnificent” by the organisation’s Executive Director, Engr. Faheed Olajide.

Dozens of students across Nigerian secondary schools, school-leavers, and admission seekers, attended the cerebral event on Saturday as they pursue academic success and personal development.

The keynote speaker at the programme, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, who is the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, reeled out top skills which will help Nigerian students in the future.

He listed among other elements, creativity, Emotional Quotient (EQ), technological dexterity, and critical thinking, as the ‘gifts’ needed to excel in the time to come.

Also addressing the students was Dr. Moshood Adeniji Bello, Director of MBA Programmes and Lecturer in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship, Keele Business School, University of Keele, United Kingdom (UK), who stressed the importance of networking.

“Make friends with people that can help your career,” Bello counseled, adding that learners should “listen to someone who can make a lot of impact with the skills you possess”.

Furthermore, he advised the youths to study hard in order to achieve excellent grades. He also told them to acquire skills, be helpful, and “have a 5G connection with your Lord”.

During his speech, Mr. Ola Davies recommended clarity of purpose. “Be specific, know what you want, where you are going to, and do what you love to do,” he said to the attending students.

He as well encouraged them to take charge of their life and not be afraid of taking up challenges.

According to him, “Everything is in your hands: Have a good relationship with people, be a lifelong learner, set high goals, and go for it.”

Ms. Salmah Lasisi, a Power Platform Developer, trained the attendees on Data Analytics using PowerBI which is geared towards preparing them for the future.

At the event, the AEI free examination preparatory portal was officially unveiled.

AEI is a non-profit organization dedicated to academic excellence among Nigerian youths.