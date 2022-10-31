By Efosa Taiwo

One of the products of Meta, Instagram, on Monday suffered a downtime with some users unable to access their accounts.



In response, Instagram took to their Twitter handle to apologise to its users, saying, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Coming with this are also complaints from users who have noticed that their number of followers are drastically reducing.

Some of the users also shared an error message which stated, “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

Recall that recently another product of Meta, WhatsApp experienced a downtime with millions of users unable to perform activities on the app.

RELATED NEWS