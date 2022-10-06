.

You can tell a lot about a person from what is inside their jewellery box. Will you find classic pieces or is it full of statement one-of-a-kind pieces? Just like our wardrobes, our jewellery collections give a huge insight into the type of person we are and how we express ourselves through style.

No matter what your style is, whether it’s more statement than simplistic, Jewel dealer, Adetutu Florence Ogunbanwo is that jewel dealer that will always deliver an exciting piece that would be cherished forever.

Adetutu Ogunbanwo recognises individual style, which is why her jewel gold line ‘Goldwholesales’ better known as Igbalode Gold Boss offers captivating customised designs of all kinds even at affordable prices for customers worldwide.

With over 7 years of experience in the jewellery industry, Goldwholesales is based in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Among Nigerian stylish women, Goldwholesales is popular with top-notch customised lovingly-crafted jewelries and the jewel brand ships all over the world with free shipping to Nigeria.

As a lifetime investment, Adetutu Ogunbanwo said it was passion and the need for quality that drove her into the business.

“For me, it about delivering quality, lifetime gold jewelry to my estimated customers across the world. Quality gold jewellery is a lifetime possession which is why it is important that we must deliver the best, she said during a media parley.

Speaking on the challenges of the jewel business, she said the speed at which the dollar goes up is not favouring.

“Exchange rate is mostly our challenge nowadays, conversations of naira to dollars.”

For updated pieces of hand-crafted Italian, and Saudi gold in necklaces, earrings, customs set, bracelets, wristwatches, and pendants among other gold adornments can be found on @goldwholesales.

There are 18karats to 21karats and 22karats gold for everyone and customers can get the best wholesale and retail deals from them.

