•Seek political solution to Nnamdi Kanu •

By Livinus Nwabughiogu, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—The governors of the South East geo-political zone have raised the alarm over the spate of kidnappings and wanton killings in the zone, calling on the Federal Government to come to their aid in providing security in the area, bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

The governors agreed to set up a 24-hour joint patrol on all the major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season to curb the escalated insecurity in the zone.

In a meeting attended by Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim and Placid Njoku of Imo State, in Enugu yesterday, the governors also maintained that political solution was a way of resolving the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s issue.

The governors used the forum to clear the air on the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Obi’s statement in Kaduna that the southeast governors formed the Eastern Security Network, ESN. The governors rather stated that what they formed was Ebubeagu and Forest Guards.

They also promised to assist the 2022 flood victims and urged the federal government to help in returning the displaced persons to their homes as water recedes in different parts of affected communities in the southeast zone.

In the communique read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, the southeast Governors said: “South East Governors decried the state of insecurity in the region. Our economic activities have come to a halt while kidnapping and wanton killing have become the order of the day. Southeast Governors call on the Federal Government to come to our aid in providing security in the zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

“Meanwhile, South East Governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol on all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season.

Floods

The South East governors also agreed to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in the five states of the zone and went further to “plead with the Federal Government to initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East, to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands, and properties.

“We commend the States and the Federal Government on efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the recent flood menace in the country. We hope, however, that a long-term solution is desirable. Southeast Governors have decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in our five states in the South East.

“We, also plead with the Federal Government to please initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East, to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands, and properties. We request the federal government to come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons.”

On the purported statement that it was the South East governors that formed Eastern Security Network (ESN), Gov. Umahi denied the allegation stating that “South East Governors Forum jointly formed Ebubeagu and Forest Guards, not ESN. So, it is not correct for any person to allude to the fact that South East governors created ESN.”

On the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the governors, who reiterated their belief in a political solution, said that they are watching with keen interest, the developments concerning Kanu’s case viz-a-viz the Court rulings.

“South East Governors are watching with keen interest, the developments concerning the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the Court rulings. However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance.”

On Governor Soludo who was joining for the first time: “South East Governors Forum congratulated and welcomed His Excellency, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo, who was represented by His Deputy, His Excellency, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim.

Former Enugu SSG, many others set free

Also Saturday, the former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG Dr. Dan Shere, was set free by his abductors.

Also released were several University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, students who were also kidnapped along the Ugwogo/Opi by-pass.

Shere was abducted on Thursday alongside other road users and passengers.

However, Shere and the other captives were released on Saturday evening, which caused excitement throughout the entire town of Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Residents trooped to his Opi residence where they celebrated his freedom.

Recall that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the scene of the incident on Friday and gave directives to clear the whole bush with immediate effect.

It is still unclear how much was paid to secure his freedom. But the Enugu State Government moved bulldozers into the location Saturday morning, clearing the thick forest.

Some prominent people in Enugu have accused soldiers and police of masterminding the kidnappings along the Ugwogo/Opi highway.

They called for the transfer of the GOC 82 Division Enugu, the Commissioner of Police, and the Director of the Department for State Services, DSS.

They also demanded that all the security operatives on duty when the incidents took place be probed.

All effort to get the reaction of Enugu State police command spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe was aborted as he refused to reply to messages sent to him many hours before filing the report.

Youth leader allege compromise by security operatives

Meantime, an Igbo youth leader, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike has called for a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the wave of kidnap incidents along Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road in Enugu State.

In a statement yesterday, Nnabuike said that information extracted from one of the victims’ indicated a compromise by some security agents on the roads.

He called on the IGP of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, and the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya to thoroughly investigate the matter.

“From the discussions between the kidnappers and some of the victims, it is clear that some of the kidnappers are using AK-49 and Beretta pistols.

“We, the youths of Igboland are demanding a re-organization of security architecture in Enugu State. This entails a detailed redeployment of all security chiefs in the state.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to open up an inquiry into the kidnap incidents recorded at that road. These allegations are too heavy and should not be swept under the carpet. They are not too different from the experience of the then Methodist Prelate, Most Rev. Samuel Kanu-Uche who was abducted in Abia State. We have the feeling that the same gang just relocated to Enugu State.

“We also demand the immediate rescue of all the hostages. The imported crime is nothing but a calculated attempt to destabilize Enugu State. This is why we call on Ndi Enugu to rise, irrespective of political affiliation, and say no to this evil plot.

“Enugu remains the only peaceful state in the South-East and that is the record they want to dent. We urge Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to be intimidated but to stand firm,” Okwu declared.

MASSOB disowns criminals in Enugu forests

In a related development, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has disowned some dissidents in the forests of Oduma in Aninri local government area and her neighboring communities of Nkerefi, Nomeh, and Mburubu in Nkanu East LGA, all in Enugu State.

MASSOB alleged that the criminal elements were terrorizing the areas in the name of Biafra agitation, noting that its intelligence shows that the gangsters operate in a camp within the borderline between Nkerefi and Oduma forest called Ngene Awa by Oduma people but called Okobo by Nkerefi people.

Enugu State coordinator of MASSOB, Daniel Onyebuchi, during the weekend, said that the criminals have subjected members of the communities to slavery, where the indigenous people can no longer go to their farms in the present harvesting season because of fear of being kidnapped, raped or killed by the criminal youths.

“It is unfortunate that these youths with brighter future have turned themselves into criminals by making kidnapping a lucrative business. MASSOB blames the state governments in the southeast zone for their failure to create jobs opportunities and solid empowerment for our youths,” Onyebuchi lamented.

He said that MASSOB observed that about five persons have been kidnapped in those areas, including community leaders and those who could not pay the demanded ransom and have remained in the terrorists’ custody.

”The neighborhood security outfit in the area was attacked and disarmed by these gunmen. MASSOB advised these gangsters to rethink their future. They should leave the forest now, stop every criminal activity in the name of Biafra agitation and be useful with their lives before it is too late.

“It is very clear that these people are not fighting for Biafra actualization, because Biafra agitators cannot be involved in kidnapping, stealing, raping, and making life unbearable for our people whom they claim they are fighting for,” Onyebuchi advised.

