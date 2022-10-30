By Victoria Ojeme

The Ambassador to Republic of Turkey in Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar has disclosed that drones and helicopters will soon arrive in Nigeria from Turkey as part of efforts to strengthen the security in the country.

Bayraktar described the security support from Turkey to Nigeria as an achievement from the defence cooperation contract signed between both countries in 2021.

Bayraktar made the disclosure at the commemoration of the 99th National Day of the Republic of Turkey in Abuja.

He said, ” Turkey was set to extend all kinds of support to Nigeria in its efforts to counter its security threats by sharing its experience, technological expertise and technology.

“Taking this opportunity, I am proud to announce that two of our flagship defence industry platforms, Bayraktar (TB-2) drones and (T-149) ATAK helicopters are set to arrive in Nigeria.

“We are confident that new Turkish defence products will support the efforts of the Nigeria government and contribute immensely to the peace, prosperity and security of fellow Nigerians “.

“These mutual high-level visits have provided the opportunity to underline our shared goal of strengthening our bilateral ties in every field, especially in terms of commerce, defence Industry,

Energy, construction, manufacturing, Healthcare, education, tourism and culture.

“We the current pace of increasing commercial relations, I am confident that we will soon achieve our target of $5billion of bilateral trading volume with Nigeria which remains as one of our top trading partners in sub-Sahara Africa.

In his remarks, the Minister for foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada said that Nigeria and Turkey witness increased trade and bilateral relations since the high-level visit exchange between both Presidents in 2021.

