By Dennis Agbo, ENUGU

South-East Governors have agreed to form and fund a joint security patrol in the five states that will kick off in December, in order to curb the escalated Insecurity in the zone.

In a meeting attended by Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Anambra state Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ebeziem and Placid Njoku of Imo state, in Enugu on Sunday, the governors maintained that political solution was a way filled means if resolving the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s embroiling

The governors used the forum to clear the air on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Obi’s statement in Kaduna that the southeast Governors formed the Eastern Security Network, ESN. The governors rather denied the statement, stating that what they formed was Ebubeagu and Forest Guards

They also promised to assist the 2022 flood victims and urged the federal government to help in returning the displaced persons back to their homes as water recedes in different parts of affected communities in southeast zone.

In the communique read by the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, the south-east Governors said: “South East Governors Forum congratulated and welcomed His Excellency, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo, who was represented by His Deputy, His Excellency, Dr Onyekachukwu G. Ibezim.

SECURITY

“South East Governors decried the state of insecurity in the region. Our economic activities have come to a halt while kidnapping and wanton killing have become the order of the day. South-East Governors call on the Federal Government to come to our aid in providing security in the Zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

“Meanwhile, South East Governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol on all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season.

FLOODS

“We commend the States and the Federal Government on efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the recent flood menace in the Country. We hope, however, that a long-term solution is desirable. South-East Governors have decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in our five States in the South East.

“We, also plead with the Federal Government to please initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East, to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands and properties. We request the Federal Government to come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons.

“South East Governors Forum jointly formed Ebubeagu and Forest Guards, not ESN. So, it is not correct for any person to allude to the fact that South East Governors created ESN.

“South East Governors are watching with keen interest, the developments with respect to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the Court rulings. However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance.”

