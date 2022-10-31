By Shina Abubakar

THE Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, yesterday, urged South-West governors to collaborate on forest surveillance to check rising insecurity in the region.

The monarch, in a statement, urged governors in the region to provide aerial surveillance to check the activities of kidnappers in the forest areas.

He said: “Fighting insecurity is a collective assignment. The residents should not leave everything in the hands of the government. Where we are today is the responsibility of all and sundry. Finding a solution to it should also be collective. Residents must be security conscious.

“The spate of kidnapping on our highways has to be checkmated. Thick forests on highways are hideouts for the perpetrators. It gives them an easy ride for a successful kidnapping operation.

“One of the best solutions is to provide surveillance aircraft to comb our forests. I enjoin the governors of Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Ondo states to harmonize interest and fight this menace together just as they did in the formation of Amotekun.”

