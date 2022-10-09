.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Sunday 9th October 2022, concluded a 6-day duty tour of 6 Northern states to commission state-of-the-art projects completed by his administration

In a statement last night by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the projects include modern police stations with barracks attached to them, renovated vital police infrastructure such as police training schools, buildings for tailoring department and the band section, etc.

“In the course of commissioning the projects and engaging community stakeholders as part of a confidence-building exercise, the IGP and his team travelled by road and conducted patrols from Abuja to Kaduna; Kaduna to Kano; Kano to kazaure [Jigawa State]; Kazaure [Jigawa State] to Dandagoro [Katsina State]; Kano to Damaturu [Yobe State] [tranversing parts of Jigawa & Bauchi State]; Damaturu[ Yobe] to Benisheik [Borno state] ; Benisheik to Maiduguri in Borno State.

“The Inspector-General of Police while assuring police officers of his administration’s commitment to entrenching sustainable drives for the protection of lives and property within the country, noted that a similar road trip to commission projects in the Southern part of the country will commence in earnest.

“In the same vein, the IGP equally reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to harness all means of improving internal security architecture of Nigeria through better condition of service, rejigged Standard Operating Procedure and robust human/community relations.”

