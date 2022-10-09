.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Mr Adesegun Olanibi has disclosed that the insecurity problem is increasing the poverty rate among the masses in Nigeria.

Speaking while declaring open a workshop themed: “Security Consciousness And Combating Crime Through Community Watch”, organised by the state government for unconventional security operatives in Osogbo, he said the state government is determined to make intelligence gathering a major tool for safeguarding the state.

The workshop brings together the Hunters Association of Nigeria, Harmonized Vigilante Group, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the Amotekun Corps among several others.

According to Olanibi, the training was borne out of the curiosity and necessity to create awareness, equip the various community security networks, as well as the need to update their knowledge to be able to cope with the dynamics of community policing and thereby sanitize and rescue the environment from criminal minded people.

“It is not an overstatement that the problem of insecurity has permeated the entire world. In Nigeria, the problem of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, ritual killing and host of other crimes have pervaded the air.

“Consequently, the fear of kidnappers has been injected into the minds of travelers, farmers, trading communities as well as other residents carrying out their lawful duties. These have affected our economy to the extent that poverty has been on the increase.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is determined more than ever to rid Osun of all criminal elements for the state to continue to remain peaceful and grow economically”.

One of the resource persons, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olafimihan Adeoye (rtd) urged unconventional security organisations to see themselves as intelligence officers and must be alert and attentive at all times to sniff out information.

The former Osun Police Commissioner then admonished them to always secure information and release such on the basis of need to know so that it won’t fall into the hands of the criminals again.

