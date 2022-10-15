By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukubah has charged Christians to take seriously the ongoing threats to the body of Christ as he asserts that the response of Churches and Christian organizations in Nigeria to the prevalent violence and insecurity demand more proactive steps to tackle.

He spoke in Jos while presenting a paper titled: “Theology in times of crisis: The Nigerian context,” at the maiden reunion conference of the Alumni Association of Theological College of Northern Nigeria, TCNN.

The cleric noted that over the years, a theology which plays the role of enabling faith to cope in crisis times has had to deal with calamities, epidemics, wars and other disasters that periodically plague humanity.

His words, “… the times we live in are much troubled. There are many threats to life, property, freedom and general survival. There is indeed a lot to trigger worry when we consider where we are and where we seem to be going…

“But God is still on the throne and holds the world in his hands… The response of Israel to the crisis in their national life and the Prophetic interpretations of what God was doing is very important… Nigeria has passed through a series of crises over the years and has continued to be infested with crises, violence and insecurity…

“Theology has continued to be, both used and abused to respectively mobilized and manipulate people in times of crises. The attitude and response of the Church to different crises in Nigeria fluctuate between naivety, spiritualization and materialistic tendencies…

“We need to do more as the situation demands more proactive steps. The political will of the Government needs to be demonstrated. But following the consistent failure of the government to rise to the responsibility of protecting the people and prosecuting the perpetrators of violence, resulting in the persistence and intensification of the crisis and the general defenselessness of the people, self-defence and armed response to the violence are being articulated. Christians are urged to stand up in defence of their faith…”

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by his Deputy Professor Sonni Tyoden used the occasion to appeal to Christians to ensure they unite and allow God to reward the country with credible leaders saying, “The tendency for us Christians is that we have a lot of lamentation and less action. As a student of power, I am a political scientist, power is not given to anybody, you struggle for it, you struggle for power, particularly state power.”

Provost of Theological College of Northern Nigeria, Professor Samuel Ango commended the alumni for holding the reunion conference which he said he was optimistic, it is a step towards removing “the stigma of incompletion from College premises by succeeding where we have failed in raising the necessary funding for the roof, plaster, do plumbing, put fittings and furnished the building to provide more adequate space for worship and conference, as well as offices and seminar rooms for the use of students and staff.”

Meanwhile, the Interim President of the TCNN Alumni Association, Professor Lazarus Tekdek urged Alumni members to be the agent of transformation and solution providers to the upcoming students of the College because “the purpose of our Association is to support a network of graduates who will in turn help to raise the profile of the College.

He assured of doing their best for the College because such is “a great way to keep the legacy going and ensure that future generations of students have the opportunity to pursue quality learning in TCNN.”