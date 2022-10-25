By Chioma Obinna and Bolaji Babatunde

Worried about the level of flooding in some parts of the country, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has called on the Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert more flooding nationwide.

Making the call at a press conference to herald its 2022 Physicians’ Week in Lagos, the President of NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah described the situation as one flood too many in the history of Nigeria as a nation.

Ojinmah who was represented by the Lagos State Chairman of the NMA, Dr Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu, said “We say no more floods while we watch. Our beloved country is passing through difficult times but I know that if we persevere and continue being the best that we can be, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said the NMA had shelved its 2022 Physicians’ Week National opening ceremony and razzmatazz as a result of the massive flood affecting Bayelsa and some other states of Nigeria with attendant loss of human lives and properties thereby dampening the mood of the nation.

“We have from our meagre resources sent some relief materials to Bayelsa state which was worse hit; we also encouraged our branches in affected states to roll out medical outreach programmes and sent solidarity messages to the state Governors and some dignitaries in the affected states.

“I am hereby using this auspicious occasion to send a message of love and sympathy from NMA to all fellow citizens affected by the flood disaster ravaging the nation.

“We pray for a quick resolution and recovery. We call on our Governments at different levels to work together in helping victims recover quickly,” he stated.

Ojinmma further recounted that Nigeria was at a turning point, and charged all Nigerians to stand as compatriots to obey the call of Nigeria.

“We must never let the labours of our heroes past be in vain. All citizens must respond to the call of Nigeria for good leadership and should never for pecuniary benefits sell or support candidates that cannot move our nation forward.”

Lamenting that Nigerian doctors are poorly paid, overworked, lack necessary work tools and has become a target for kidnap, Ojimmah said Nigerian doctors have been taken from the lofty heights of nobility to nothingness by the neglect and possible disdain for the health sector by successive governments.

He said the seizing or slashing of salaries and paying it piecemeal at their convenience without interest by state governments has become a subject of folklore and hence cannot be allowed to continue.

He said the theme of this year’s Physicians’ Week is: “Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery System and The 2023 Democratic Transition: A Time To Change The Narrative” while the subtheme is “Mitigating The Impact Of Brain Drain On The Dwindling Human Resource For Health In Nigeria and Health Sector Reforms In The Face Of Emerging Public Health Threats”.

He said the themes were chosen as a continued reminder to the Governments that things are falling apart in the health sector, adding that, the era of blind loyalty was over.

RELATED NEWS