By Biodun Busari

Indians displayed dazzling lights on streets and homes to celebrate Diwali which is known as the festival of lights on Monday.

The country celebrates the festival known as the victory of good over evil as everywhere is lit up with colourful lanterns and glowing lamps.

Reports said the Hindu festival of Diwali celebrations is also sparkling concerns about air pollution, including in the national capital, Delhi.

According to Hindu Times, Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India connoting a time for feasts, prayers and fireworks as it is known as the festival of lights.

People illuminated their homes with oil lamps and draw rangolis – traditional designs made using colourful powders – outside their doors to welcome good luck and positivity into their lives.

Families gathered to offer prayers, light fireworks and enjoy festive meals. People visit friends and family and exchange sweets, gifts and good wishes.

The exact dates of the festival change each year and are determined by the position of the moon, but it typically falls between October and November. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Monday.

For the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities were held with restrictions or were cancelled altogether. However this year, with restrictions being lifted, people are celebrating the festival with enthusiasm.

RELATED NEWS