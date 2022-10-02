By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Nigerians to join hands to build a national cohesion in order to guarantee true freedom, peace and unity of the country.

The Governor in his goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary cautioned Nigerians against acts that could jeopardise the unity of the country.

According to him “there must be a country before personal ambitions can be realized. “Nigeria has experienced unprecedented decay in the last seven years where lives of citizens do not matter and therefore everyone must come together to rebuild it for our children and the next generation.”

Governor Ortom also harped on the need to strengthen the security architecture of the country saying that “an unsecured nation neither guarantee peaceful coexistence nor engender progress or development.”

He lamented that virtually every part of the country was under siege and was threatened by terrorists and bandits who were seizing Nigeria’s sovereignty, pointing out that “No one is truly safe in his or her home, schools, worship centers, places of works and on the roads”.

On the 2023 general elections, the Governor urged public office seekers to put the unity and peace of Nigeria first above personal ambitions.

While canvassing for a free, fair and credible elections, the Governor reiterated that efforts must be geared towards effective security for all so as “to guarantee an unhindered or unimpeded conduct of the forthcoming elections.”

The Governor cautioned against the resort to mundane issues during campaigns that might put asunder, the already fragile cohesion and corporate existence of the country following suspicion and anger building among various ethnic nationalities.

While wishing Nigerians happy celebrations, the Governor also urged the political class and all stakeholders to abide by the rules of the game to ensure that the 2023 elections produced the choice of the people.

