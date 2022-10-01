.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

VICE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Governorship candidate of the party in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, expressed optimism that Nigeria will return to greatness and its glory restored through the rescue mission of the PDP in 2023.

The duo in separate statements, told Nigerians to embrace diversity and build unity as they celebrate the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, urging the people not to despair even in the prevailing harsh conditions in the country.

Okowa who is also the Governor of Delta State in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of our country’s independence.

“As an administration, it is on record that in the last seven years, we have provided prosperity for our people, especially the young, improved on infrastructure and living standard of citizens and have remained focused on bequeathig a Stronger Delta legacy to the people.

”Be assured that we will not be distracted from our goal and we will committedly provide robust governance until the last day of our administration.

“It is on record that our country is plagued with a plethora of challenges. These are, however, surmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to.

”I, therefore, call on every Nigerian to support the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP as it is the only one prepared and ready to deal with the issues bothering our dear nation”.

On his part, Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said: “As we celebrate the 62nd Independence of our country, we must thank God for the gift of life and for keeping us together. It is indeed a miracle of sorts that despite all the anomalies across the land, we are still here to mark this year’s Independence.

“We are all aware of the issues of insecurity, terrorism, banditry and the collapsing economy which the leadership at the centre has not found the will to address. This occasion presents us another opportunity to reason together and recommit to strengthening our democracy”.

Oborevwori said the country was passing through one of the most challenging periods since her Independence in 1960. He, however, said; “the country has a bright future ahead, provided Nigerians take the leadership recruitment process through elections seriously and vote credible and popular candidates to rescue the country.”

RELATED NEWS