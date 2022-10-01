Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that through the party’s rescue mission, Nigeria will return to greatness and its glory restored.

Okowa, the Governor of Delta, stated this in his goodwill message to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary celebrated on October 1.

The message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, wherein the governor urged Nigerians not to despair even in the prevailing hash conditions in the country.

He urged Deltans and other Nigerians to support the PDP in the 2023 general elections as the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was adequately prepared to salvage the nation and its economy.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of our country’s independence.

“As an administration, it is on record that in the last seven years, we have provided prosperity for our people, especially the young, improved on infrastructure and living standard of citizens and have remained focused on bequeathig a Stronger Delta legacy to the people.

”Be assured that we will not be distracted from our goal and we will committedly provide robust governance until the last day of our administration.

“It is on record that our country is plagued with a plethora of challenges. These are, however, surmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to.

”I, therefore, call on every Nigerian to support the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP as it is the only one prepared and ready to deal with the issues bothering our dear nation,” he said.

According to him, Atiku Abubakar understands the issues in the country and has pragmatically developed a blueprint, encapsulated in his ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’, to address them.

“With the commencement of campaigns, we have begun the journey of the rescue mission, and I urge all Nigerians, including the youths, to get on the train with Atiku/Okowa and the PDP as we move to attain the goal,” Okowa added.

