St. Michael's College old students task government, oil firms on school’s rehabilitation An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael's College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school. Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday. Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government's immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats' infested and possess serious health risks to the students. "This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures. “Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library," Owigho said. He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students. The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state. Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school. Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room. He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that through the party’s rescue mission, Nigeria will return to greatness and its glory restored. 

Okowa, the Governor of Delta, stated this in his goodwill message to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary celebrated on October 1. 

The message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, wherein the governor urged Nigerians not to despair even in the prevailing hash conditions in the country. 

He urged Deltans and other Nigerians to support the PDP in the 2023 general elections as the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was adequately prepared to salvage the nation and its economy. 

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of our country’s independence. 

“As an administration, it is on record that in the last seven years, we have provided prosperity for our people, especially the young, improved on infrastructure and living standard of citizens and have remained focused on bequeathig a Stronger Delta legacy to the people. 

”Be assured that we will not be distracted from our goal and we will committedly provide robust governance until the last day of our administration. 

“It is on record that our country is plagued with a plethora of challenges. These are, however, surmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to. 

”I, therefore, call on every Nigerian to support the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP as it is the only one prepared and ready to deal with the issues bothering our dear nation,” he said. 

According to him, Atiku Abubakar understands the issues in the country and has pragmatically developed a blueprint, encapsulated in his ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’, to address them. 

“With the commencement of campaigns, we have begun the journey of the rescue mission, and I urge all Nigerians, including the youths, to get on the train with Atiku/Okowa and the PDP as we move to attain the goal,” Okowa added.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.