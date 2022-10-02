As Nigeria celebrates her 62 years of political independence, the National Coordinator of BATS-Disciples, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh has sued for good citizenry and unity among all Nigerians despite their religious, political or ethnic differences.

Aniagoh who made the appeal in a media chat with members of the press on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary stated that Nigeria has come a long way with collective efforts from its citizens, both the leaders and the led, to keep the country great and together.

He commended President Buhari for “entrenching the spirit of One-Nigeria in the country through his spread of laudable projects across the country which has raised the bar of governance in Nigeria.” He equally urged Nigerians to close ranks with the President in his bid to take Nigeria to its manifest destiny of growth, progress and development.

Speaking on the preparations towards the 2023 elections, Engr Aniagoh said that at this point in the history of Nigeria, what Nigerians need is a leader who understands the enormous efforts and sacrifices that have been put in the Nigerian Project. Someone “who has the practical experience, vision and tolerance to harness these efforts, optimize the gains of the past administrations and facilitate the maximising of the inherent potentials of ur dear nation”

In his speech, Aniagoh said that Sen. Bola Tinubu is the best fit to lead Nigeria at this critical time considering his antecedents, experience and proven capacity as well as the consolidatory progress Nigeria needs. He described him as a man who has mentored exceptional leaders from all parts of the country.

He prayed that Nigeria keep the flag high as the giant of Africa and actualize the vision and dreams of the founding fathers.

