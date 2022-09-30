By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Nigerians have been enjoined to foster unity and join hands to develop the country and make it a great nations.

Renowned philanthropist, Dr. Peter Adejoh gave the charge weekend in a goodwill message to Nigerians in commemoration of the nation’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

He noted that the day would always remind Nigerians of the pride, colourful history, the virtues and rich cultural heritage of the country.

Part of the message read, “October 1st holds a special significance in all of our hearts and serves as a reminder to all the virtues, pride, colourful history, rich cultural heritage and diversity that define our existence as a united nation.

“It is also a day when we commemorate and pay homage to the courage and sacrifices of our progenitors who fought gallantly with worthy patriotic spirit to get the freedom we all enjoy today.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy independence celebrations on behalf of himself and Camey and Rock family, Dr. Adejoh said, “let us continue to foster unity and join hands in developing our homeland and make Nigeria a great nation.”

