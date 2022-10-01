.

As our dear country Nigeria celebrates her 62nd anniversary, I’m glad to wish all Nigerians home and abroad a Happy Independence

Despite the hard times, we’ve gone through as a country – insecurity, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, amongst many others, it gladness my heart to see that we’re still standing together as a nation

We may not have achieved as much as we want to as a nation but it is my utmost belief that we would get there. To achieve this, here’s a wake-up call to every one of us to exercise our voting rights in the 2023 election and embrace nothing but peace while at it

As a Nigerian youth, I’ve come to realize that being one, takes more courage, strength and sacrifice. Yet, we must keep going, for every great nation is founded on the patriotic sacrifices of its citizens – youths especially

I encourage us as the strength of our dear country not to lose faith and hope in Nigeria. Every change we seek begins with us. Let us, therefore, be our brother’s and nation’s keeper wherever we find ourselves

I beseech us to continue to promote peace, love and unity in the hope of a better Nigeria

Remember to Vote, not fight!

Once again, I wish you a Happy Independence Celebration

