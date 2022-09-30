By Dapo Akinrefon

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd years independence anniversary as a sovereign nation on Saturday October 1, a United Kingdom-based church in Leicester, The Envoy Nation, joined other Nigerians across the globe to mark the occasion expressing optimism that Nigeria shall rise again

Adorned in different green and white attires, members of the church assembled at the Clock Tower in the City Centre where they sang, danced and appreciated God for the love and unity among Nigerians that has kept them together despite ethnic, political and religion differences.

Speaking with newsmen, Senior Pastor of the church, Dele Osunmakinde said the church decided to celebrate Nigeria because they believed in her greatness in spite of current challenges in the country.

Osunmakinde said: “We are doing this because we believe in the destiny of our nation. Our message on the ocassion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary is that our nation will rise again”.

“Nigeria will fulfill her destiny. We know that things are not what it should be in our motherland now, but there is hope in the near future. Look at this Nigerians here in the United Kingdom gathered here this morning. They gathered here to celebrate because they still have this abiding faith that Nigeria will be great again.

“So, wherever you are, Nigeria or abroad, don’t lose faith in Nigeria. Nigeria will rise again. Nigeria will be saved and Nigeria will flourish again. That is the message we are taking away from this gathering of Nigerians in Leicester. And of course, we are capping it up by saying “God Bless Nigeria.”

RELATED NEWS