The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), Rev. James Bayo Owoyemi has tasked Nigerians to pray for the right leaders that will lead the country to the promised land.

Rev Owoyemi made the call in a message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

A statement signed by Pastor Paul Erakhifu, the Media Director of UACC, quoted the General Overseer of UACC, as congratulating the entire citizenry of Nigeria on anniversary.

According to Rev Owoyemi, “No doubt, God is interested in the existence of this nation. Despite all odds, He has kept the country intact. I enjoin Nigerians to be hopeful regarding this country as good and prosperous days will surely come. As we celebrate the Independence Day, let us imbibe the spirit of praying for the country.

“As we know, between now and next anniversary, general election will take place in Nigeria by the Grace of God. Let us pray that God guides the electoral processes and choose for us leaders that will take the nation to her promised land.”

